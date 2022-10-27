×
Michael B. Jordan Pops in Yellow Coat, Pants & Chunky Boots at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Michael B. Jordan brought vibrant color to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Arriving at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the “Creed” actor wore a bright yellow coat and matching trousers. His top featured long sleeves with a pointed collar, while the trousers flared out with front split hems. Layered beneath Jordan’s set was a $22 Intimissimi tank top, featuring a cotton ribbed knit for a casual and comfortable touch. Finishing his ensemble was a gold and diamond Tiffany & Co. HardWear necklace, as well as a matching Tiffany Lock collection bangle and rings.

Michael B. Jordan attends the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores
Michael B. Jordan attends the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Jordan appeared to have slipped into a pair of black leather boots. The “Just Mercy” star’s round-toed style featured black leather uppers, complete with rubber outsoles. Though the rest of his shoes were not fully visible beneath his trousers’ zippered hems, it’s highly likely the set featured ankle or knee-high uppers in a Chelsea or lace-up silhouette, similarly to popular pairs on the market today.

CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater on Oct. 28. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey in attendance. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.

