Mel B Gets Sharply Suited In Embellished Blazer With Flare-Leg Trousers & Invisible Heels at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards

Celebrities were out in full force for The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards held at The Roadhouse in London on Nov. 22. The annual ceremony celebrates healthcare heroes from frontline staff to the extraordinary people who go above and beyond for their patient and causes.

Mel B was one of the many stars to attend the event. The former “Spice Girls” member was sharply dressed in a black power suit. Her ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. The overcoat was decorated with silver embellishments at the top and on the bodice. The piece also had structured shoulders and a V-neckline.

Mel B attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Mel B attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

To place more emphasis on her look, the television host styled her hair in a chic top knot bun and simply accessorized with small hoop earrings, several midi rings and a square leather clutch. For glam, Mel B went with a soft smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Unfortunately, the singer’s shoes was not visible underneath her pants leg but it would be no surprise if she tied her outfit together with a towering set of platform heels, a strappy silhouette or sharp pointed-toe pumps.

Mel B attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on Nov. 22, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Mel B is known for having a cool and flamboyant fashion sense. The English songwriter has always maintained a unique and cutting-edge point of view with her clothing choices. She is a purveyor of animal prints, neon co-ords, versatile boots, statement pumps and sandals and towering platforms.

