Megan Thee Stallion Makes Oscars Debut in Glittery Mermaid Gown & Strappy Sandals

Megan Thee Stallion served a real Hot Girl red carpet moment at the Oscars tonight at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The “Savage” rapper took a quick break from the stage to join the “Encanto” cast for a special performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Megan made her Oscars debut in a blue crystal-encrusted Gaurav Gupta dress with a mermaid silhouette, fitted bodice and dramatic ruffle train.

The chart-topping artist kept her makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and added her signature brown glossy lip. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with dainty earrings, several sparkling silver jewels and long nude nails.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

To add even more glam to her look, the Houston Hottie rounded things out with matching strappy sandals. The high heels had a double strap across the toe, a criss cross ankle strap and a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s heels at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

