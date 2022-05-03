Megan Thee Stallion Soars Like a Golden Bird in Gilded Feather Shrug & Moschino Corset Dress With Sandals for Met Gala 2022

Megan Thee Stallion channeled a golden bird for her second appearance tonight in New York at the famed Met Gala, spreading her fashion wings with the help of noted Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. The 27-year-old rapper was seen exiting The Mark hotel as she took the Gilded Glamour dress code and ran with the “gilded” portion of the theme, dressing in a heavily sequined and crystal-embellished gold gown.

Megan Thee Stallion, wearing Moschino, departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The rapper’s Moschino dress featured a gold sequin bodice with an opaque corset-style portion at the curves of her high waist. The gown fell into a hip-hugging gold sequined skirt decorated with crystal-embellished gold appliques, which also featured an extremely high slit on the gown’s left side. The back of the gown spilled into a gorgeous rounded train with impeccable detailing. The star wore a golden shrug over the gown, which was made of individual feathers cut out of gilded fabric. To cap off the look, Megan Thee Stallion wore heeled gold sandals featuring a feather-embellished strap across the toes.

Wearing her hair in a sleek braided bun, the rapper wore a smoky eye look with gold shimmer shadow and a bold liner-heavy lip. Megan Thee Stallion also wore her signature long acrylic nails, which featured golden gems and intricate detailing. She accessorized the look with square diamond studs, diamond bracelets, and opulent rings featuring caramel-colored gemstones.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more Met Gala 2022 arrivals.

