Megan Thee Stallion Goes Wild in Leopard and Zebra Print Gown With Strappy Stiletto Sandals at the Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion embraced her wild side at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Houston Hot Girl made her second debut at the annual ceremony in a risky one-shoulder gown by Roberto Cavalli.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper had all eyes on her as she arrived in a fierce dress that featured gold trimming along the neckline and dual prints with a leopard pattern on the outer fabric and an ombre zebra pattern on the inside. The form-fitting number also included a risky thigh-high slit that was met with a gold stud decoration on the hip.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

To further elevate the moment, Megan complemented her look with snake earrings, thick gold bangles by Alexis Bittar, while wearing bone straight hair and intense winged smokey eye makeup and her signature neutral pout.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s strappy sandals at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3rd, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

When it came down to footwear, the entertainer rounded things out with black strappy sandals. The patent leather silhouette featured a double-strap across the toe and the ankle.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

