Megan Thee Stallion Puts A Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in High-Slit Dress & Pointy Pumps at iHeartRadio Radio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion brought her fashion A-game to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach model was presented with the Trailblazer Award by Kelly Rowland at the annual ceremony.

Megan pulled out a striking ensemble for the event. The “Savage” hitmaker arrived on the red carpet in a black velvet dress that combined several popular red carpet trends. Her gown featured a corseted bodice with sheer panels. One half of the garment was ruched with a sharp winged detail on top for a vampy feel. The frock also included a modest train and a risky thigh-high slit.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Bae Goals” rapper put her own twist on old Hollywood glamour by sweeping her wavy raven locs to the side and accessorizing with chunky silver horseshoe earrings and a trio of large diamond statement rings. To further elevate the moment, she choose oxblood-colored nails, a dramatic cat eye and glossy neutral lips with a trendy lipstick shape.

A closer look at Meg Thee Stallion’s black pointed-toe pump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Grammy Award winner slipped into a pair of black patent leather pumps. The classic silhouette was complete with a sharp pointed-toe and an intense stiletto heel. The heels rounded out her look perfectly and added another eye-catching detail.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app , were held at the Spring Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.” Additional performances included Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Billy Porter and Maneskin. The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Momsen and Kelly Rowland.

