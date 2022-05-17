Megan Thee Stallion Boosts Chained Halter Dress with Buckled Sandals at Webby Awards 2022

Megan Thee Stallion took a slick approach to awards season dressing while at the Webby Awards. The singer was awarded with the Webby Artist of the Year Award at the ceremony, which returned to a live format following a two-year hiatus.

For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning rapper arrived onstage in a black dress by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the halter-neck piece featured a slim fit with a back slit. Added glamour came from a chunky gold chain halter-neck strap with a base that included a lip-shaped accent. Complementing Megan’s outfit were the brand’s signature gold surrealist earrings — in this instance, a set was shaped like locks — and two cuff bracelets.

Her ensemble was finished with a series of gold rings, plus a black manicure topped with Schiaparelli-esque gold accents shaped like locks, ears, eyes and lips.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Webby Artist of the Year Award at the 2022 Webby Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webby Awards

The rapper’s Webby Artist of the Year Award was bestowed for her use of online platforms to advocate for the confidence and self-respect of Black women. Her 5-word acceptance speech — a signature of the Webbys for all recipients — was “Take bans off our bodies,” seemingly referencing the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

For footwear, the rapper let her dress take center stage with a set of black sandals. Her patent leather pair featured multiple thin toe straps, as well as ankle-wrapped straps. Completing the set were 3-4-inch stiletto heels, giving her look a slick monochrome finish — as well as a sharp height boost.

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Webby Artist of the Year Award at the 2022 Webby Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webby Awards

The Webby Awards celebrated its 26th annual ceremony this year at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., the occasion honors the individuals and organizations that are “demonstrating excellence on the Internet” from the past year. The 2022 ceremony’s top honors were awarded to Megan Thee Stallion, Laverne Cox, Drew Barrymore, Adam Scott, Gordon Ramsay, Anita Hill, Questlove and Takashi Murakami among others. Special appearances included Ben Stiller, Tan France and Big Bird as well.

