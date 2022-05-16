Megan Thee Stallion Pairs Risky Ombré Dress With Open-Toe Stilettos at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion’s fierce fashion looks don’t stop. The Houston Hottie had all eyes on her as she arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. It is a big night for Megan as she is up for the “Top Female Artist” Award and will make her BBMA’s stage debut during tonight’s show, which is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The “Savage” hitmaker looking stunning as she hit the carpet in a smokey beige ombré mini dress. The form-fitting number featured an asymmetrical and futuristic strap. The skirt portion of the ensemble had a risky side cutout and a modest sash that draped from the hemline of the garment.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Megan complemented the look with bone straight hair, a sultry smokey eye and a neutral matte lip. The award-winning rapper added a stylish clear chunky bracelet and long metallic nails. To amp up her look, she slipped into a pair of open-toe stiletto sandals. The shoe style featured a gold rhinestone that sat in between the toes and a sharp black heel.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

