Megan Stalter Makes Fiery Statement in Sheer Red Dress & Pumps on Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Megan Stalter made a fiery arrival at the Emmy Awards red carpet 2022 on Monday, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Hacks” star walked the red carpet in a bold red sheer dress designed by Norma Kamali. The ensemble had a V-neckline, skinny straps, and flower embroidery all over.

Megan Stalter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stalter accessorized minimally with a pendant necklace and silver earrings. As for footwear, the actress completed her look with red ballet pumps matching her dress.

The stylist behind Stalter’s look is Kat Typaldos, who has worked with Billie Eilish and Kristen Bell in the past. Melissa Hernandez did her makeup, and Clayton Hawkins took care of Stalter’s hairstyle. Hawkins has worked with Olivia Rodrigo, Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen before.

Megan Stalter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stalter plays Kayla in “Hacks”, which received a 17 Emmy nominations this year, after winning three trophies last year. Stalter’s co-stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are both nominated for an Emmy this year.

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

