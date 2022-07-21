×
Megan Rapinoe Suits Up in Crystal-Studded Blazer and Gucci Loafers on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Megan Rapinoe revamped red carpet suiting in Los Angeles at the 2022 ESPYS Awards.

Arriving for the occasion at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday night in L.A., the OL Reign soccer captain struck a pose in black satin trousers and a sheer nude-toned blouse, which was unbuttoned to her navel to create a deep neckline. The two textured pieces were paired with delicate layered necklaces and thin oblong hoop earrings.

Rapinoe also accented her look briefly with a pair of oversized black sunglasses for added drama. Finishing her ensemble was a cream satin blazer with wide pointed white lapels; giving the formalwear a burst of edgy glamour were rows of round and star-shaped crystals, catching the light for a sparkling statement.

Megan Rapinoe arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rapinoe finished her glam-meets-dapper outfit with a pair of black Gucci loafers. Her style featured almond-shaped toes and glossy leather uppers, complete with Gucci’s signature gold-toned horse bit accents. The pair added a formal and vintage-inspired touch to Rapinoe’s ensemble, giving her daring glamour an element of ’70s groove.

Megan Rapinoe arrives at the 2022 ESPYS Awards arrive at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.  

See all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

