Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Hair in Copper Dress & Gilded Heels at Times 100 Next Gala with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox made a bold statement on the red carpet for Times 100 Next Gala at Second Floor in New York yesterday alongside her rockstar fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Debuting a new fiery red hair, Fox chose a copper dress by Maison Yeya for the event. The eye-catching ensemble consisted of a structured strapless bodice and cascading skirt made of a metallic fabric that caught the light in a very pleasing manner. The gown also featured a deep side slit that created that made the dress a more daring choice.

Megan Fox at Time 100 Next Gala on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Coordinating her jewelry to her dress, the “Jennifer’s Body” star showed out in oversized stacked bangles and geometric dangling earrings in gold. Fox further accessorized with a nude rectangular clutch.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Brooklyn on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Adding some extra bling to her look, the actress strapped on Casadei “Blade” gold sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. These $775 shoes featured a blade heel of approximately 4 inches, elevating the wearer’s look, and a gold finish.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Brooklyn on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi, and Jimmy Choo. She also enjoys pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details.

