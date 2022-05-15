Megan Fox Blooms in Plunging Gown, Flower Gloves and Platforms with Machine Gun Kelly on Billboard Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Leave it to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to give gothic punk style a glamorous twist — especially on the red carpet. The superstar couple arrived in coordinating ensembles specifically for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Fox blossomed on the carpet in a slick black David Koma gown styled by Maeve Reilly. The actress’ daring dress included a plunging pointed neckline and risque thigh-high slit, both accented with sheer nude panels for added coverage. The piece was paired long gloves that also made a daring statement, with their hems shaped like large flowers covered in sparkling crystals.

For a finishing touch, Fox wore spiraling silver Pasquale Bruni drop earrings. She also strapped into sky-high black platform sandals with clear PVC straps, including thin heels totaling nearly six inches in height.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, arrived in another revamped take on menswear. Styled by Adam Ballheim, his Dolce and Gabbana outfit included low-rise black trousers and a matching cropped blazer with thin silver pyramid spikes lining each. The spiky set was layered over a black turtleneck top with fingerless glove sleeves, all coated in sparkling crystals. Finishing his look were layered rings, earrings and pointed black leather boots lined with small silver spikes.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

