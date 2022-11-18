Megan Fox Takes Risks in Sparkling See-Through Dress & Strappy Sandals at GQ’s Men of the Year Party With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox attended GQ’s Men of the Year party yesterday night in in West Hollywood, Calif., along with some famous faces. The actress sat with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The “Jennifer’s Body” star was dressed in a sheer, sparkling ensemble with classic heels to match.

Megan Fox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

Making a shining statement, Fox had on a sheer mesh overlay that was dotted with crystals and featured an angular off-the-shoulder neckline and lengthy sleeves. The garment was layered over a black satin bandeau top and coordinating high-waisted briefs. The glittering mesh also featured a risky high side-slit that spotlighted Fox’s heels.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Gets Edgy in Topless Sparkling Blazer Look & Heels at GQ Men of the Year Party With Travis Barker Sydney Sweeny Armors Up in Metallic Breastplate Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 Alexandra Daddario Shines in Sequin Dress & Pearl-Embellished Sandals at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022

Speaking of shoes, the star opted for practical footwear, stepping into black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, contrasting the harsher lines at the hem of her dress. Black straps ran across the top of Fox’s feet, the shoes buckling at the ankles. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many celebrities, Fox included.

(L-R): Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Travis Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s roundup rotates from edgy to glamorous. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering sharp stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi, and Jimmy Choo. She also enjoys pointed-toe pumps with glimmering crystal, mesh, and PVC details.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London on Nov. 16 and in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, this year’s Awards honorees included Zoë Kravitz, Brendan Fraser, Max Verstappen, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney, Jack Harlow, Joe Locke and Kit Connor. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Megan Fox, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Kourtney Kardashian and John Boyega.

Megan Fox attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

PHOTO: Check out Megan Fox’s red carpet style evolution.