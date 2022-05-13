Megan Fox Is Pretty in Pink Dress With Invisible Heels With Machine Gun Kelly at ‘Good Mourning’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly say “Good Mourning” on the red carpet for their new movie in a matching couples outfit.

The pair graced the red carpet yesterday in Los Angeles clad in two distinct pink looks for the premiere of their movie “Good Mourning,” which is set to release in theaters and on-demand on May 20, 2022. This will mark the first time that Kelly has sat in the director’s chair, but certainly not his first acting role.

Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The comedy features everyone from Pete Davidson to Kelly’s fiance and self-proclaimed soulmate, Megan Fox. The musician will also be playing the role of London Crash, a movie star who must choose between love and a life-changing role.

Fox stood beside Kelly in a pink-shifting purple dress dripping in sparkles. The gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini had a sweetheart neckline with a corset-like bust. The bodice was structured and shining brightly under the camera’s flash. The dress is extensive with a long skirt and a high slit running up the side.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Megan Fox and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Fox wore minimal jewelry, save for sparkling studs.

Fox donned invisible pumps with a thick platform by Andrea Wazen to complete her look. The platform itself is a cream color, set apart from the clear straps that hold the shoes together.

Megan Fox at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kelly wore a matching floral suit in hot pink dotted with red roses. The pattern also has green leaves and thorny stems that hug the red flowers. Underneath the matching suit, Kelly wore a turtleneck with the same floral pattern scattered across the fabric’s surface. The outfit also features a slight sheen that mimics the shine on Fox’s dress.

Kelly kept things simple and slipped into Christian Louboutin Magic Moc Flats leather loafers with white stitching. Loafers are a classic menswear staple, but with whimsical detailing. It’s safe to say that the pair are movie-premiere ready.

Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of ‘Good Mourning’ held at The London West Hollywood on May 12th, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

