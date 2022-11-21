Meghan Trainor Masters Barbiecore Style in Hot Pink Suit & Platform Heels at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Megan Trainor took Barbiecore to the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the “Dear Future Husband” singer posed in a hot pink power suit mastering the Barbiecore trend — where monochrome and bright pink outfits are used to reclaim the traditional femininity seen in its doll namesake in an empowering way. Her dynamic attire featured a matching neon blazer and trousers, each covered in sparkly sequins. Cinched with a round crystal buckle, her ensemble was complete with diamond rings and a thin diamond necklace for added glamour.

Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Trainor completed her attire with an equally pink pair of platform pumps. Though her style was not fully visible, the set did appear to feature satin uppers with closed toes, thick front soles and similarly thick heels. Cast in a matching neon hue, the set created a fully head-to-toe ensemble that epitomized “thinking pink” — a notion Barbie herself would certainly approve.

Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



