Meagan Good Shines in 6-Inch Metallic Heels & Ruched Bodycon Dress at ‘Day Shift’ Premiere

Meagan Good looked flawless and chic at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, “Day Shift.” The actress stars in the film alongside Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco. The upcoming action-comedy follows a hardworking dad that uses his boring pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig: hunting and killing vampires.

While arriving on the red carpet at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, Good put delicate accents on a neutral ensemble. The “Harlem” star wore a nude bodycon midi dress. The sleek number had thin spaghetti straps, a plunging scooped neckline and ruched detailing throughout.

Meagan Good attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on August 10, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her ensemble do all of the talking, Good accessorized with dramatic opera gloves, which featured thumbholes and the same ruched accents as her dress. The television personality continued to complement her look with dangling earrings and a matching neutral head wrap. For glam, Good went with her signature sunset smokey eye with a subtle brush of blush and a neutral pout. She styled her dark red locs in a top knot bun and left the back out.

Meagan Good arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on August 10, 2022. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Good gave her outfit an elegant and refreshing boost with gold metallic platform sandals. The shiny silhouette had a chunky outsole and was set on a towering 6-inch stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Meagan Good at the Los Angeles premiere of “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would hit the red carpet in hip hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. Now, the entertainer favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

