Meadow Walker Laces Into Ribbed Crop Top, Skirt & Split Heels at WSJ Innovator Awards

Meadow Walker brought sleek style for a night out at the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday night, the daughter of Paul Walker posed in a two-piece outfit from Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier, Walker’s ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder crop top and low-rise skirt in the same warm brown hue, complete with a ribbed knit texture emphasized by thin suede panels. A central tie accent on Walker’s top, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s silver and diamond HardWear necklaces, earrings and a black leather heart-shaped Alaïa clutch, complemented her ensemble with a romantic finish.

Meadow Walker attends the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Meadow Walker attends the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

When it came to footwear, Walker finished her outfit with a slick set of glossy sandals over sheer black tights. Her black patent leather style featured thin soles, as well as thin ankle and toe straps. Closed counters and thin split heels — crafted from gleaming gold metal in a curved silhouette, likely at least 4 inches in height — finished the pair, creating a clean base for her ensemble.

A closer look at Walker’s sandals. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Meadow Walker, Amber Valletta and Wes Gordon attend WSJ’s 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, featured honorees including Margot Robbie, Anitta, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

