Mckenna Grace Soars in Platform Boots & Tights at PaleyFest NY 2022

Mckenna Grace brought a whimsical take to business style at PaleyFest NY 2022.

The “Friend of the Family” star arrived at a panel for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” wearing a printed button-up blazer dress. Her belted style, layered over matte black tights, featured long sleeves and pointed lapels. Giving the white, black, red, yellow and blue mixed-patterned piece a sleek finish was a pleated skirt and wide attached belt. Grace’s ensemble was complete with yellow enamel and metal rings, as well as tubular gold hoop earrings

Mckenna Grace attends “PaleyFest NY: The Handmaid’s Tale” panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City during PaleyFest NY 2022 on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Grace also took a moment to pose with co-stars at the occasion, including Elisabeth Moss, Max Minghella, Sam Jaeger, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd.

Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Sam Jaeger, Mckenna Grace, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd attend “PaleyFest NY: The Handmaid’s Tale” panel at The Paley Center for Media in New York City during PaleyFest NY 2022 on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Grace slipped into a set of sky-high boots by Jimmy Choo. The “Bad Seed” actress’ style featured black leather uppers with rounded square toes, as well as slightly wider ridged outsoles at their base. Completing the platform-soled set were thick heels totaling 5-6 inches in height, giving Grace a sharp height boost while instantly streamlining her ensemble.

A closer look at Grace’s boots. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

PaleyFest NY is a New York-based festival highlighting top programs and performances in television. This year’s event — which also celebrates the Festival’s 10-year anniversary — runs from October 6-11 at the Paley Center for Media. Presented by Citibank, the occasion features appearances and panels from stars of numerous shows, including “The Walking Dead,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Queen Sugar,” “Manifest” and “The Gilded Age.”

