Maude Apatow Towers in 7-Inch Heels & Risky Versace Mini Dress at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

By Tara Larson
Maude Apatow hit her latest appearance in a daring look.

The actress attended “Euphoria’s” For Your Consideration event on Wednesday night in LA. She was joined by costars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and more. On the red carpet, Apatow wore a risky dress from Versace. The mini dress featured a houndstooth print in shades of pink, green and black. It also included shoulder pads and a large cutout in the bodice with white boning. Apatow added a choker necklace and small earrings.

maude apatow, euphoria fyc event, la, plaid cutout dress, tights, platform heels
Apatow at the ‘Euphoria’ FYC event on April 20.
CREDIT: Getty

The daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann added serious height to her look with her footwear. She wore black patent leather platforms from Versace. The shoes featured three straps along the ankle for extra support. They also featured a pointed toe and a towering platform, with a total heel height reaching at least 7 inches.

maude apatow, versace platform heels, black patent, strappy
A closer look at Apatow’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty

Euphoria For Your Consideration found the majority of the “Euphoria” cast at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to promote the HBO Max drama. The occasion included a panel moderated by star Colman Domingo, featuring discussions with stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira and Eric Dane. The event also featured a screening of the show’s episode “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.”

euphoria fyc event, la, zendaya, sydney sweeney, maude apatow, alexa demie, barbie ferriera
Demie, Schafer, Apatow, Zendaya, Ferriera and Sweeney at the ‘Euphoria’ FYC event on April 20.
CREDIT: PMC

See more of the red carpet arrivals from "Euphoria" FYC here.

Add height to your look with these platform heels.

