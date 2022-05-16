Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.

Janet Jackson presents Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

The award-winning R&B songstress looked stunning in a sparkling one-shoulder mini dress. The slick garment included a turtleneck, plunging neckline and risky cutouts along the bodice and near the hem. The dress also had multi-colored patches on the bust and on the skirt and a modest side train.

To add an edge to her look, the “No More Drama” hitmaker accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, bangle bracelets, chunky diamond rings and pointy nails. She swapped her wavy blond ponytail for a high bun and tapered bangs that framed her face. As for makeup, she continued to make a statement with a dark smokey eye and a neutral lip.

Mary J. Blige accepts the Icon award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Billboard

When it came down to footwear, the 10-time Billboard Music Award winner topped off her ensemble with black strappy sandals. The high heels wrapped around her ankle and included thin strap across the toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have been already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, have won six. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Tonight’s performers include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, as well as Mary J. Blige, who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.

