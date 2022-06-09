×
Mary J. Blige Feels the Love in Heart-Shaped Cutout Gown and Sky-High Platforms at Time 100 Gala

By Aaron Royce
Mary J. Blige proved the power of a bold shoe — and an equally bold dress — while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The “Power” star, who’s also one of the publication’s 2022 honorees, hit the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in a deep mint Gaurav Gupta gown. The custom turquoise couture piece, styled by Jason Rembert, featured a sleek minidress with large side cutouts, a heart-shaped bodice and curved hem, covered in strands of sparkling embroidered sequins. Adding to the dress’ flair were off-the-shoulder sleeves composed of layered of swirling silk cut in wavy curved shapes.

Blige’s ensemble gained a glamorous finish with layered gold and silver bangles and rings accented with diamonds, plus swinging diamond drop earrings. Her boldest statement, however, came from a one-of-one 250 carat Pristine Jewelers necklace, shaped like a string of large hearts and covered in sparkling diamonds.

Mary J. Blige attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety
Mary J. Blige attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to footwear, Blige went equally bold and glamorous in a towering set of platforms by Aquazzura. The brand’s hit Sundance style included crossed toe, slingback and ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles, covered in metallic blue and green strips of minimal snake degrade. The high-shine reptilian pair gained a bold finish from block heels totaling 5.5 inches, providing Blige with a supportive and dynamic height boost that made a statement all its own.

Blige’s exact footwear retails for $895 on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website.

A closer look at Blige’s platforms.
CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety
Aquazzura’s Sundance platform sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The TIME100 Gala, hosted by Time magazine, celebrates the publication’s annual issue and list of the 100 most influential people in the world. This year’s occasion, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by actor Simu Liu and featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — all 2022 honorees themselves. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Bill Gates, Quinta Brunson.

Check out all the star arrivals at the 2022 TIME100 Gala in the gallery.
