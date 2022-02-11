Mary J. Blige Shines In Blue Cutout Dress & Glitter Boots for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Album Release Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mary J. Blige has certainly secured her spot as a legend. There’s nothing she can’t do and she continues to prove that by staying on top of the entertainment industry. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has been the star of 50 Cent’s hit crime drama series, “Power Book II: Ghost” for two seasons, she is set to take the stage during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday, and to top everything off she just released her first album in five years, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Today, the reigning supreme of R&B has delivered her 15th studio album. This is her first album since joining 300 Entertainment, making this record a joint release between her Mary Jane Productions company and the label. The new classic was produced by D’Mile and H.E.R and includes a parade of guests from Usher, to Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign.

Mary J. Blige at ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ album release party at The Classic Cat in Los Angeles, CA on February 10, 2022. CREDIT: Koury Angelo for Variety

To celebrate her return as the reigning Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Blige held an album release party at The Classic Cat on Thursday in Los Angeles. The “No More Drama” hitmaker posed for photos in a bright blue dress. Blige wore a form-fitting baby blue number. The sleeveless garment included a plunging keyhole neckline and cutouts near the torso.

The entertainer was dripping in several sparkling jewels such as large hoop earrings, layered diamond chains, bracelets and chunky rings. She styled her wavy blond locs in a half up, half down hairstyle and opted for soft neutral makeup.

Mary J. Blige at “Good Morning Gorgeous” album release party in LA in blue dress and glittery pointed-toe boots on February 10, 2022. CREDIT: Koury Angelo for Variety

To tie everything together, Blige slipped into her favorite shoe silhouette, a pair of knee-high pointed-toe boots. The glittery shoe style was the perfect touch to her bold ensemble.

“Good Morning Gorgeous” is currently available on all streaming platforms.

