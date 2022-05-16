Mary J. Blige Looks Chic in Sheer Cut-Out Dress and Strappy Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige always brings the glamour when she hits the red carpet and tonight at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards was no different.

The “Family Affair” singer — who is set to perform tonight, as well as receive the Billboard Icon Award — wore a sultry long-sleeve black dress featuring an abdomen cut-out and high-low skirt by Julien Macdonald. The 51-year-old hitmaker styled the chic number with a pair of ankle-strap black leather sandals boasting a pointed toe. She added oversized hoop earrings, a watch, bracelets and several rings, too.

Mary J. Blige wearing a black cut-out dress with a high-low skirt and strappy black leather sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

A closer look at Mary J. Blige wearing strappy black leather sandals featuring a pointed toe at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brenton Ho for Billboard

The Billboard Music Awards are back in Las Vegas, celebrating music’s biggest stars and Diddy is taking the stage as host. The BBMAs will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, in addition to streaming live on Peacock.

Before the televised ceremony has kicked off winners have already been announced, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album so far. Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West, meanwhile, won six each. Other top nominees include Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Other performers tonight include Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott.

