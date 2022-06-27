×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mary J. Blige Makes White-Hot Arrival in Sinuous Sandals With Crop Top & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
DSC_8396-1
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Mary J. Blige has been turning heads on red carpets since the ’90s and today is no different.

At the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Grammy-winning artist, also known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, showed off a sleek white look consisting of an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and a train.

Mary J. Blige, white outfit, strappy silver sandals, bet awards 2022, red carpet
Mary J. Blige wearing a white crop top and matching skirt with strappy silver sandals at the 2022 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Blige, who recently announced a “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to support her new album for later this year, also wore a matching white choker, dangling earrings and bracelets.

Mary J. Blige, white outfit, strappy silver sandals, bet awards 2022, red carpet
A side few of Mary J. Blige’s white look at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

On her feet, the 51-year-old “Family Affair” hitmaker donned a pair of strappy silver stiletto sandals that wrapped around her ankles delicately.

Blige, along with others, gave a tribute performance to Diddy as he received the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

Scroll through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2022 BET Awards. 

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad