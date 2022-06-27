Mary J. Blige Makes White-Hot Arrival in Sinuous Sandals With Crop Top & Skirt on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige has been turning heads on red carpets since the ’90s and today is no different.

At the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Grammy-winning artist, also known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, showed off a sleek white look consisting of an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and a train.

Mary J. Blige wearing a white crop top and matching skirt with strappy silver sandals at the 2022 BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Blige, who recently announced a “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to support her new album for later this year, also wore a matching white choker, dangling earrings and bracelets.

A side few of Mary J. Blige’s white look at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

On her feet, the 51-year-old “Family Affair” hitmaker donned a pair of strappy silver stiletto sandals that wrapped around her ankles delicately.

Blige, along with others, gave a tribute performance to Diddy as he received the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

