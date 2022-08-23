Marsai Martin Sparkles in Leopard-Print Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Feathered Heels at ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Premiere

Marsai Martin had a standout style moment at the premiere of the upcoming comedic film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” at Los Angeles’ Regal LA Live theatre last night.

Martin graced the carpet in striking textures, colors and patterns. She arrived in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress with and Esor Marie Rene feathered high heel sandals in black. Her footwear featured a gladiator silhouette with layered straps, fringed-feather composition and a sculpted gold heel.

Marsai Martin, shoe detail, attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” in Los Angeles CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, the actress and producer wore large silver hoop earrings, an assortment of chain and bangle bracelets, and stackable rings by the Alexandre Corrot-founded brand Djula Jewelry.

Related Simone Biles Flexes Her Feet in Colorfully Chic Cutout Bikini With Cocktails to Match In the Bahamas Angelina Jolie Drapes in Black Dress & Hidden Heels With Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for 'Dear Evan Hansen' Kelly Rowland Dances in Fendi Pajama Slippers to Destiny's Child Music During Cooking Lesson With Her Sons

Her look was styled by Bryon Javar, who has also worked with the likes of Quinta Brunson, Jessica Renne Williams, Winnie Harlow, and Saweetie. Martin wore a braided hairstyle by Alexander Armand with glam by Joanna Simkin.

Marsai Martin, shoe detail, attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” in Los Angeles CREDIT: Getty Images

After the event, she took to Instagram to share a series of images of her look from a photoshoot captured by Tyren Redd. Martin models her attire in the post, posing against a bright, bubblegum pink backdrop. Martin has been known to share behind-the-scenes style moments on other significant occasions, such as when she won BET’s YoungStars award at this year’s ceremony for the fourth consecutive time.

Martin received her honor in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana styled by Javar. Her look included a rhinestone-embellished white bustier top, ornamental cropped golden jacket, fringed-end denim skirt accompanied by decorative floral chains, thigh-high camo-hued heeled boots, and accessories by Outhouse Jewelry.

This past month, the “Black-ish” star made headlines for her Shrek-themed 18th birthday party look. She wore a custom Da Shoné By Dash Princess Fiona-inspired, jewel-adorned gown, sheer opera gloves, and grand boa with a curled, orange hairstyle by J Stay Ready and makeup by Diana Shin.

PHOTOS: Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2021 Collection