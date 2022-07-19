Marsai Martin Puts Modern Twist on Formal ‘LBD’ With Asymmetrical Accents & Shiny Stiletto Sandals For ‘Nope’ Premiere

Marsai Martin arrives at the 'Nope' premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, CA.

Marsai Martin stuck to a black-and-white dress code for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. Although she opted for formal colors, her ensemble was far from simple. In fact, the “black-ish” actress took a traditional sophisticated style moment to new levels.

Martin reconstructed a button-down black dress that featured not one but two collars. The garment also included zipper detailing, buttons throughout, an asymmetrical hemline and had a belted waist, which appeared to be the missing sleeves from her dress.

Marsai Martin arrives at the Nope’ premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 17-year-old producer continued to amp up her look with knotless braids that were partially styled in bantu knots. She accessorized with round printed glasses, large stud earrings and several midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Martin coordinated her outfit with patent leather sandals. The shoe style featured a wide band across the toe, a thin strap at the counter and sat atop a stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment this season. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-Rilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The thriller film follows ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer)’s attempts to document a U.F.O. after random objects begin falling from the sky. The event’s red carpet was equally star-studded, with appearances made by Palmer and Kaluuya, in addition to Steven Yeun, Kelly Rowland and Brandon Perea.

