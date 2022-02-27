Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Marsai Martin attends the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles premiere at the Regency Village Theater on Dec. 13, 2021.

Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, Martin strapped on an equally romantic set of Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. The pair featured a set of three buckled front straps, as well as thick platform sandals. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, adding a daring element to the actress’ outfit while perfectly coordinating with its blush pink hue.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards recognizes the achievements of people of color across numerous fields, including film, television and music. This year’s ceremony, which takes place at Los Angeles’ Pasadena Civic Center, is being hosted by Anthony Anderson. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex will notably receive the President’s Award for their international social justice efforts; Samuel L. Jackson and Nikole Hannah-Jones, respectively, will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Social Justice Impact Award as well. 2022 nominees include Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith and Jeymes Samuel. The Awards will also feature a performance by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Zendaya, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Simu Liu, Kerry Washington, Morgan Freeman and more stars.

