Marsai Martin Elevates LBD With Dramatic Bow, Oversized Earrings & Sharp Pumps at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere turned into a star-studded affair as several famous faces graced the purple carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Marsai Martin was one of the many A-listers to pull out a show-stopping outfit for the occasion. The “Black-ish” star put a fashionable flair on a classic LBD for the event. Martin posed for photos in a black minidress by Azzi and Osta. The piece featured an oversized bow that fell off the shoulder, long-sleeves and a fitted skirt.

Marsai Martin arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To further elevate her ensemble, the 18-year-old producer accessorized with dramatic statement flower earrings, a matching ring and long neutral square nails. For glam, Martin went with a glittery smokey eye and neutral matte pout. She styled her hair in a chic braided updo and left a few pieces out on the side.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Paw Patrol” actress completed her look with a set of black pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

