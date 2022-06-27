Marsai Martin Glitters in Fringe Dress & Bejeweled Sandals at BET Awards 2022

Marsai Martin made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “Black-ish” star wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring simple spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical fringe-embellished skirt. The look glittered as far as the eye could see.

Marsai Martin wearing a glittering silver dress featuring a fringed hem with embellished metallic platform sandals at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For shoes, the 17-year-old actress donned silver metallic platform sandals adorned with crystal studs along the ankle and toe strap.

This isn’t the first time Martin has opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. The “Little” star showed off a glamorous blush pink strapless design courtesy of the iconic luxury Italian fashion house for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards earlier this year.

Marsai Martin walks the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Marsai Martin wearing silver metallic platform sandals embellished with sparkling crystal studs on the ankle and toe straps. CREDIT: MEGA

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson served as the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each. Diddy was also honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

