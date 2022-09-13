×
Mariska Hargitay Takes Off Her Shoes on Stage with Christopher Meloni at Emmy Awards 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Mariska Hargitay stepped on the gold carpet for the 47th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles accompanied by her “Law & Order” co-star Christopher Meloni. Both parties were dressed in formal wear which they paired with chic black shoes.

Hargitay was clad in a black long sleeve gown with a risky plunging neckline and dotted with golden sparkles. The skirt featured a daring side slit and was ruched to one side, adding an interesting textural element. The accomplished “Law & Order” actress amplified the shine, donning stacked silver chains which she paired with matching dangling earrings.

When the Emmy Award-winner took to the stage, she ended up taking her heels off in the process. The philanthropic star wore black strappy sandal heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Hargitay’s highlighted tresses were parted in the middle and styled with sweeping curls while her makeup was much more simple, topped off with a glossy nude lip.

Meloni stood by his co-star classically dressed in a dark blue suit that consisted of a fitted jacket and white button-up coupled with tailored slacks. The 61-year-old actor wore a sharp black bowtie and slick dress shoes of the same color for good measure.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

While on set for “Law & Order: SVU,” Hargitay was spotted wearing neutrals, dressed for fall in a black square toe boot, creased black pants, a black belt, a black T-shirt, and a brown leather jacket with a single button. This outfit took a smart and sophisticated approach to the often shunned color combination.

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

