×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MARISA-3
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23.

The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari.

Marisa Tomei, black gown, white gown, Bulgari, jewelry, diamond jewelry, snake jewelry, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, heels, crystal mesh pumps, Don't Worry Darling, premiere, world premiere, Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Marisa Tomei attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Marisa Tomei, black gown, white gown, Bulgari, jewelry, diamond jewelry, snake jewelry, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, heels, crystal mesh pumps, Don't Worry Darling, premiere, world premiere, Venice Film Festival, red carpet
Marisa Tomei attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man” star’s outfit was finished with a set of black pumps. However, her pointed-toe set gained an edge from uppers overlaid with sparkling crystal mesh. The edgy finish gave Tomei’s ensemble a glamorous twist, further emphasized with stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height.

Marisa Tomei, black gown, white gown, Bulgari, jewelry, diamond jewelry, snake jewelry, pumps, black pumps, pointed-toe pumps, heels, crystal mesh pumps, Don't Worry Darling, premiere, world premiere, Venice Film Festival, red carpet
A closer look a Tomei’s pumps.
CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad