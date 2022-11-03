×
Margot Robbie Channels ‘Saturday Night Fever’ in Chic Proenza Schouler Suit & Pumps at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022

By Amina Ayoud
The 2022 WSJ. Innovator Awards, held yesterday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, and more.

Margot Robbie attended the event in groovy style. The Australian actress added a feminine twist to a ’70s silhouette, recreating the classic outfit worn by John Travolta in the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever” with a white Proenza Schouler suit.

She layered the suit over a black lace button down which peaked out from under her stark white fitted blazer, creating contrast. On bottom, Robbie modeled striking pleated slacks with an exaggerated bell bottom style hem that practically eclipsed her shoes.

Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
The actress wore minimal jewelry and styled her recognizable long blond locks parted in the middle in cascading curls.

Robbie’s footwear choice was hidden under her flared pants, but she slipped into a pair of black sandals featuring an open-toe and platform heels that reached at least 4 inches.

Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo, and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, featured honorees including Margot Robbie, Anitta, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

