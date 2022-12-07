Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion.
Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style.
The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls.
For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with a glossy leather-like finish. The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, twisted sturdy straps, rounded pointed toes, and towering block heels reaching at least 6 inches in height.
The platform construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. Platforms can be a great versatile addition to have in any wardrobe.