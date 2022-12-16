Margot Robbie Serves Up the Drama in Hooded Cutout Dress & Pointy Pumps at ‘Babylon’ Premiere With Mom Sarie Kessler

Margot Robbie commanded attention at the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” last night. The soireé was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with star guests including Brad Pitt, who stars opposite Robbie in the movie, Olivia Wilde and Kelly Rowland.

For the occasion, Robbie arrived in an elegant Aläia gown and classic black pumps. The actress, who portrays Nellie LaRoy in the film set to release on Dec. 23, was joined by her mother Sarie Kessler on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie and mother Sarie Kessler attend “Babylon” Global Premiere Screening held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robbie’s ensemble was comprised of a black hooded gown from Aläia’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The garment featured a crisscrossing halter-style bodice followed by a geometric cutout. The skirt was fitted with an asymmetrical hem and a strip of faux-feather trimmed fabric that cascaded down from Robbie’s hip to the floor.

Robbie wore her hair back in her hood, leaving front-facing pieces out to frame her face. The award-winning performer finished the look off with a chunky silver bracelet.

Margot Robbie attended the “Babylon” Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Margot Robbie attends the “Babylon” Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Barbie” actress opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to elevate her outfit. The footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Australian a more comfortable experience.

The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities because of its wearability and diverse nature, Robbie included. Whether bedazzled, bow-embellished or colorful, pointed-toe pumps make for a stellar addition to any ensemble.

Brad Pitt, Damien Chazelle, Diego Calva and Margot Robbie attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

When it comes to footwear, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

