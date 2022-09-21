×
Margot Robbie Brings Back Capes in a All-Black Celine Gown & Silver Sandal Heels for the ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere in London

By Amina Ayoud
“Amsterdam” European Premiere – Arrivals
Gracing the green carpet, Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her upcoming film “Amsterdam” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square today in London. Robbie was dressed in all-black, the star making her chic entrance in a Celine dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Featuring a multitude of cutouts, the dress consisted of a strappy bust and flowing skirt with a train that trailed behind her. The “Wolf Of Wall Street” star was partnered up with a cape that wrapped around Robbie’s neck, the dainty styling offering the actress a new and welcomed level of drama. The Australian-born actress accessorized simply, adorning her finger with a glimmering statement-making silver ring. Robbie’s iconic long blond hair was parted in the middle, styled straight down giving her a sleek silhouette.

Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a bit more shine to her look, Robbie strapped on silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 32-year-old’s outfit while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

For the movie premiere in New York, Robbie wore a sheer white angelic gown that contained a white bustier top. The skirt of the gown was layered and flared outward with see-through lace and had flower and doily-like detailing all the way down to the red carpet floor. The gown is Chanel 23 and Robbie was styled head-to-toe by celebrity stylist and favorite amongst A-listers, Kate Young.

CREDIT: Getty Images

“Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. Filmed in Los Angeles from January to March 2021, it marks Russell’s first film since Joy.

PHOTOS: Check out Margot Robbies best red carpet looks.

