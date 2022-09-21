Margot Robbie Brings Back Capes in a All-Black Celine Gown & Silver Sandal Heels for the ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere in London

Gracing the green carpet, Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her upcoming film “Amsterdam” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square today in London. Robbie was dressed in all-black, the star making her chic entrance in a Celine dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Featuring a multitude of cutouts, the dress consisted of a strappy bust and flowing skirt with a train that trailed behind her. The “Wolf Of Wall Street” star was partnered up with a cape that wrapped around Robbie’s neck, the dainty styling offering the actress a new and welcomed level of drama. The Australian-born actress accessorized simply, adorning her finger with a glimmering statement-making silver ring. Robbie’s iconic long blond hair was parted in the middle, styled straight down giving her a sleek silhouette.

Margot Robbie attends the “Amsterdam” European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Sept. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a bit more shine to her look, Robbie strapped on silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 32-year-old’s outfit while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

For the movie premiere in New York, Robbie wore a sheer white angelic gown that contained a white bustier top. The skirt of the gown was layered and flared outward with see-through lace and had flower and doily-like detailing all the way down to the red carpet floor. The gown is Chanel 23 and Robbie was styled head-to-toe by celebrity stylist and favorite amongst A-listers, Kate Young.

Margot Robbie attends the “Amsterdam” European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Sept. 21, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. Filmed in Los Angeles from January to March 2021, it marks Russell’s first film since Joy.

