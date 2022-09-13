Maren Morris Flatters Her Feet in See-Through Pumps & Models Sparkling Navy Dress for CMT Giants: Vince Gill

Maren Morris brought slick glamour to Nashville for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event on Monday night, honoring its namesake singer-songwriter.

For the occasion, the “Middle” singer shone on the red carpet in a deep navy blue dress. The sleeveless number featured a curved high neckline and all-over thin sequins, layered to create a feathered effect. A slick thigh-high slit, as well as shiny silver earrings, completed Morris’ ensemble.

Maren Morris attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

When it came to footwear, Morris slipped into a pair of clear pumps. Her glossy PVC style featured uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the set’s heels were not visible, it’s likely they were completed with a set of 3-4-inch stiletto heels, due to their usual silhouette. Morris’ set created a “glass slipper” effect, allowing her dress to further take center stage and make a statement.

A closer look at Morris’ pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Giants: Vince Gill event honored performer Vince Gill, held in Nashville at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. For the occasion, numerous country residents were in attendance, including Morris, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow. The night featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Sting, Brad Paisley and more musicians in a tribute to Gill himself.

