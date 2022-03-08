Maren Morris Takes the Plunge in an Edgy Leather Corset Dress and Thong Heels at ACM Awards

Maren Morris hit the red carpet in edgy fashion in Las Vegas at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Grammy Award-winning musician stepped out with husband Ryan Hurd, wearing a vintage Dior dress from the year 2000, designed by John Galliano. Composed of tan leather, her dress featured an asymmetric front with a deep neckline and lace-up corset bodice. Adding to her look’s edge was a similarly asymmetric skirt that included pockets, which was attached to Morris’ dress’ back by a string of gold buttons. Similar buttons connected her dress’ top and straps as well, creating a cut-and-sew appearance. Large gold hoop earrings finished Morris’ look.

Maren Morris attends the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For footwear, Morris strapped into a pair of tan ankle-wrap sandals. The lace-up style featured an array of thin straps in asymmetric, toe, thong and slingback placements. The pair culminated in straps wrapping around Morris’ ankles, similarly to trending silhouettes that provide a sultry vibe and ankle support. Her footwear, which created a sleek monochrome look, was complete with square-toed soles and slightly flared heels totaling 3-4 inches in height.

Maren Morris attends the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer look at Morris’ sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video.

