Mara Teigen Looks Like a Princess Material in Pink Satin Gown and Hot Pink Bow Heels at 2022 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Mara Teigen arrived at the 2022 ESPY Awards last night with her boyfriend Evander Kane by her side, the social media star looking like a princess.

Mara Teigen and Evander Kane at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

Teigen graced the carpet Monday night like she was out of a fairytale the model and mom of one certainly making a memorable appearance thanks to the dainty high-low gown she sported. Teigen’s gown had no sleeves or straps with a fitted bodice complete with a sweetheart neckline straight out of the story books. The model’s gown was made of a baby pink fabric with a sheen that caught the light at every turn. The skirt began with multiple large front pleats that gave way to a short hemmed skirt in the front, the skirt elongated and hemmed in the back to create dimension while showing off her excellent shoes. Teigen accessorized with exceedingly shiny silver rings, bracelets, a necklace, and small hoops.

Mara Teigen at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

The shoes were just as dainty and princess-like as the dress, Teigen slipping into bright pink peep-toe sandal heels adorned with silver bows. The glitzy bows mimicked the silver shine in her jewelry, adding that extra special sparkle quality. The bright pink is a bold choice, especially when paired with a desaturated baby pink. Despite that, the hot metallic pink pops, flattering the model’s feet to no end. The shoes are a perfect addition to an outfit fit for a fairytale.

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.