From Celine Dion to Serena Williams, Discover Mar-a-Lago’s Celebrity Guests at Donald Trump’s Luxury Resort Over the Years

Mar-a-Lago is one of Florida’s most famous clubs, situated in the waterfront community of Palm Beach. Over the years, the club has hosted a range of events, from charity galas to fashion shows. With that has come a range of celebrity guests as well, from Donald Trump — the owner — to stars including Serena Williams, P.Diddy and Hunter Hayes.
Celine Dion was among the names in 1996 at the Chanel fashion show held at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 26. The singer wore a graphic-print dress with the brand’s sandals. She also attended the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party and posed for photos moments past midnight on Jan. 1 in 1999 alongside her late husband Rene Angelil and Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
In 2005, Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended Russell Simmons’ Art For Life event at the Trump property, which honored rapper P.Diddy. For the occasion, Serena wore a purple silk dress and matching heels; Venus opted for a similar monochrome outfit, conning a sparkly black sleeveless wrap dress and matching flower-topped sandals.
In 2006, Tracee Ellis Ross was on the Mar-a-Lago red carpet, arriving for the Art For Life Palm Beach Gala that year. For the occasion, Ross wore a maxi-length gown covered in a purple, pink and black print, complete with a bright red clutch.
In 2014, country musician Hunter Hayes hit the red carpet at the Trumps’ annual Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago to perform. At the event, Hayes wore black trousers with a gray shirt, complete with brown lace-up loafers.
At the same 2014 event, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump watched her daughter, Arabella Kushner, while wearing a sleeveless navy blue dress covered in a red print. Nude strappy sandals and aviator sunglasses finished her look.
During the 2015 Trump Invitational Grand Prix, Melania Trump went monochromatic on the Mar-a-Lago red carpet. Her outfit included a lacy white linen knee-length dress, complete with matching white leather pumps.