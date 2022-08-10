From Celine Dion to Serena Williams, Discover Mar-a-Lago’s Celebrity Guests at Donald Trump’s Luxury Resort Over the Years

Mar-a-Lago is one of Florida’s most famous clubs, situated in the waterfront community of Palm Beach. Over the years, the club has hosted a range of events, from charity galas to fashion shows. With that has come a range of celebrity guests as well, from Donald Trump — the owner — to stars including Serena Williams, P.Diddy and Hunter Hayes.

Celine Dion at the Chanel fashion show at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 26, 1996. CREDIT: Hulton Archive

Celine Dion was among the names in 1996 at the Chanel fashion show held at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 26. The singer wore a graphic-print dress with the brand’s sandals. She also attended the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party and posed for photos moments past midnight on Jan. 1 in 1999 alongside her late husband Rene Angelil and Melania Trump and Donald Trump.

In 2005, Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended Russell Simmons’ Art For Life event at the Trump property, which honored rapper P.Diddy. For the occasion, Serena wore a purple silk dress and matching heels; Venus opted for a similar monochrome outfit, conning a sparkly black sleeveless wrap dress and matching flower-topped sandals.

Venus and Serena Williams attend Russell Simmons’ Art For Life Palm Beach To Honor Sean”P.DIDDY” Combs Hosted by Donald and Melania Trump at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on March 18, 2005. CREDIT: Photo by Tom Grizzle/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2006, Tracee Ellis Ross was on the Mar-a-Lago red carpet, arriving for the Art For Life Palm Beach Gala that year. For the occasion, Ross wore a maxi-length gown covered in a purple, pink and black print, complete with a bright red clutch.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Art For Life Palm Beach Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach on April 8, 2006. CREDIT: Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

In 2014, country musician Hunter Hayes hit the red carpet at the Trumps’ annual Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago to perform. At the event, Hayes wore black trousers with a gray shirt, complete with brown lace-up loafers.

Hunter Hayes attends the 2014 Trump Invitational Grand Prix at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on Jan. 5, 2014. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

At the same 2014 event, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump watched her daughter, Arabella Kushner, while wearing a sleeveless navy blue dress covered in a red print. Nude strappy sandals and aviator sunglasses finished her look.

Ivanka Trump attends the 2014 Trump Invitational Grand Prix at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on Jan. 5, 2014. CREDIT: MNC5/FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com

During the 2015 Trump Invitational Grand Prix, Melania Trump went monochromatic on the Mar-a-Lago red carpet. Her outfit included a lacy white linen knee-length dress, complete with matching white leather pumps.

Melania Trump attends the 2015 Trump Invitational Grand Prix Mar-a-Lago Club at The Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach on Jan. 4, 2015. CREDIT: Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

