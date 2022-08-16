Mandy Moore Blooms in Floral-Print Rodarte Cape Dress & Sandals at HCA TV Awards 2022

Mandy Moore’s elegant style never goes unnoticed. Such was the case when the actress graced the red carpet at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles.

Moore wore a satin floral-print dress from Rodarte’s Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection to the event. The silhouette consisted of a mock turtle neckline and a caped detail across the shoulder. She was styled by Kevin Michael Erikson.

Mandy Moore wears Rodarte at the HCA TV Awards on Aug. 13, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

She accented the dress with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Bijoux 105 leather sandals in black. For jewelry, she wore a single ring on each hand.

Moore was honored with the Virtuoso Award, which recognizes her standout career as an actress. “Thank you to the HCA. This is wild. I’m so honored to just be invited to the party and let alone have the chance to be up here is just beyond my comprehension,” she shared in her acceptance speech.

She also took home a trophy in the Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama category for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the critically acclaimed NBC show “This Is Us,” which ended after six seasons on NBC.

Moore was joined onstage with co-stars Gerald McRaney, Genevieve Angelson, Caitlin Thompson, Jennifer Morison, Justin Hartley, John Huertas, Milo Ventimiglia, and the show’s producers Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, David Windsor, and Isaac Aptaker.

(L-R): Genevieve Angelson, Jennifer Morrison, Jess Rosenthal, David Windsor, Caitlin Thompson, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Gerald McRaney, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jon Huertas accept the award for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama onstage during the 2022 Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The night’s winners included Sydney Sweeney, who received the award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series for “The White Lotus,” Quinta Brunson for TV Breakout Star, Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy, Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy and its accompanying writer’s category for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary”, and Amanda Seyfried for Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The Dropout,” and more.

