Maluma Performs in Sparkling Top & Sneakers at FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar With Mryiam Fare for ‘Tukoh Taka’ Anthem

Maluma was busy warming up the crowd for the official inauguration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Al Bidda park with a live performance of one of the FIFA 2022 anthems.

Maluma performs during the Fan Festival Official Opening ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on Nov. 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: FIFA via Getty Images

The Columbian singer was performing alongside Lebanese singer Mryiam Fare for their song “Tukoh Taka,” one of the official FIFA Fan Festival songs, which was also created alongside Nicki Minaj.

Maluma performs during the celebration party ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on Nov. 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Mala Mia” singer wore a patterned blue and yellow graphic-print shirt from Adidas; he has been the South American ambassador for the brand since 2019.

Maluma paired up the sporty top with a pair of black slacks and white sneakers. For a quick outfit touch-up, Maluma added on a heavily bedazzled black and silver button-down and rectangular sunglasses.

Maluma wore his hair slicked back and added in a few accessories, including a small stack of gold and diamond bracelets and diamond stud earrings.

Maluma’s crystal-studded outfit switch-up for performance Al Bidda Park on Nov. 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: FIFA via Getty Images

Maluma is known for both his musical talents and his fashion taste, having launched his first-ever clothing line with Macy’s last March, “Royalty by Maluma.” He’s been a front row fixture for major fashion shows, including the likes of Versace and Balmain.

FIFA World Cup Qatar’s opening ceremony, held at the Al Bayt International Stadium, featured a bevy of international musical artists, including South Korean artist Jeon Jung Kook of K-Pop group BTS, the American music group Black Eyed Peas and more.