Machine Gun Kelly Gets Edgy in Caged Corset with ‘Targaryen’ Man Bun & Leather Boots at Time 100 Next Gala

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made striking style statements at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.

Serving a punk rocker meets warrior moment, Kelly wore an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a sheer, caged corset that was complemented with long leather sleeves that had built-in gloves. The “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed the eye-catching top with fitted latex pants.

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the Time100 Next at Second Floor in New York City on October 25, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, Kelly styled his platinum blond hair in an updo, which gave off Targaryen family vibes from “House of the Dragon.” The “Good Mourning” star accessorized with a dramatic chain choker necklace and a slew of silver earrings.

Completing Kelly’s look was a pair of leather ankle boots. The shoe style had an elongated triangular pointed-toe, zipper fastening and was set on a small block heel.

(L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Time 100 Next Gala held at Second Floor in New York City on October 25, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Megan Fox looked gorgeous in gold with a new hairdo for the celebration. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress debuted her new fiery red hair at the celebration, which was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves. Fox styled her fresh locs with a strapless ruffled gold gown by Maison Yeya. The garment had an extreme thigh-high side slit and subtle train. For footwear, the model tied her outfit together with gold metallic ‘Blade’ ankle strap heels by Casadel.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” artist experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

