Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Punk Rock Style in Pin-Spiked Purple Suit & Studded Combat Boots at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly brought true punk rock style to the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the “Mainstream Sellout” musician posed in a purple skinny suit. Styled by Adam Ballheim, his ensemble featured a slim-fitting blazer and matching slacks — worn sans-shirt — that were coated in thin silver spikes, giving him the appearance of being stuck with numerous pins.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Enhancing his outfit’s grunge edge was a range of silver jewelry, including a spike-accented chain necklace, two bracelets, layered thin earrings and rings and a nose ring.

When it came to footwear, the “Bloody Valentine” singer finished his attire with a set of black leather combat boots. The lace-up style, however, gained a rock n’ roll edge from thick lug soles accented by silver metallic pyramid studs. Similar upper studs, as well as front silver panels, completed the lace-up style with a truly grungy finish.

A closer look at Kelly’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.