×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lupita Nyong’o Looks Like an Oscars Statue in Gold Floral Prada Dress & Platforms at Academy Awards 2022

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
032722_GFlores_PMC_185-head
Jessica Chastain
Vanessa Hudgens
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Sian Heder
View Gallery 57 Images

Lupita Nyong’o shows up to the Oscars red carpet in a bold way. The “12 Years a Slave” star attended the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles today, where she made a statement in a striking ensemble.

The actress went with a gold sequined gown from Prada that featured pink floral appliques, also made out of eye-catching sequins, strewn all over the garment. The piece also had 3/4 sleeves for a modern finish, and it had matching fringe along the skirt of the dress that added movement to her train.

Lupita Nyong'o, gold dress, prada, platforms, 2022 Oscars, March 27 2022
Lupita Nyong’o in a gold Prada dress at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
Lupita Nyong'o, gold dress, prada, platforms, 2022 Oscars, March 27 2022
Lupita Nyong’o in a gold Prada dress at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

As for accessories, she went with two big diamond-covered rings and threw her black tresses up into a braided bun that added a unifying element to her outfit.

Related

Lea Michele Goes Bold in Green Gown With Metallic Sandals for Elton John's Oscars Party

Lady Gaga Suits Up with Liza Minnelli in Sequined Tuxedo and Pumps at Oscars

'Overwhelmed' Will Smith Goes Viral Onstage at Oscars in Tuxedo & Sharp Shoes Before Winning Best Actor

Although her shoes got covered by her hemline, in one shot on the red carpet, as she moved on the carpet she revealed a bright pink platform heel that aligned with her floral theme.

Lupita Nyong'o, gold dress, prada, platforms, 2022 Oscars, March 27 2022
Lupita Nyong’o in a gold Prada dress at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
Lupita Nyong'o, gold dress, prada, platforms, 2022 Oscars, March 27 2022
Lupita Nyong’o in a gold Prada dress at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Nyong’o has a sophisticated and chic fashion aesthetic that she displays on red carpets and on her Instagram feed alike. The “Black Panther” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Saks Fifth Avenue, Miu Miu and Lancôme.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

Click here to see the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Oscars. 

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad