Lupita Nyong’o Exudes Elegance in Head-to-Toe Prada Look With Plunging Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Gotham Awards 2022

Lupita Nyong’o was effortlessly chic at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress posed for photos on the red carpet with her costar Danai Gurira.

Nyong’o looked stunning for the annual ceremony, arriving in a black Prada dress. The garment included a plunging deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also featured ruffled detailing on the bodice and a pleated hemline.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for GreenSlate

(L-R) Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for GreenSlate

To further elevate the moment, Nyong’o accessorized with dangling earrings and layered diamond necklaces. For glam, she went with shimmer eyeshadow and a purple pout.

Completing the Emmy Award winner’s look was a pair of pointed-toe pumps by Prada. The silhouette was emblazoned with Prada’s signature label on the toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction. The classic style has soared in popularity during the high heel resurgence.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Gotham Film

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

