Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11.

While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side.

Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Mexico City at Plaza Satelite on Nov. 9, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that included wide straps and a plunging bust line that was adorned with flowers and sequins. While the skirt featured an extreme thigh-high slit and sharp hemline.

Completing the “Us” star’s look was a set of black strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Mexico City at Plaza Satelite on Nov. 9, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

Nyong’o is known to take a daring and bold approach to fashion. From Oscar de la Renta gowns to Valentino minidresses, the entertainer has quickly become a force in fashion and never misses a mark. For footwear, Nyong’o tends to gravitate towards pointy printed pumps, height-defying platform and bright strappy sandals.

