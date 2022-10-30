×
Lupita Nyong’o Shines in Wrapped Suit and Hidden Heels at ‘Ebony’ Power 100

By Aaron Royce
Lupita Nyong’o was sharply suited for the Ebony Power 100 event in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the evening’s For the Culture Award alongside the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore a white suit by Ashlyn. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, Nyong’o’s ensemble featured a sharply lapeled blazer twisted around a silky black wrapped bodice. A pair of wide-leg white trousers completed the Micaela Erlanger-styled set, which gained a glamorous hint from sparkling diamond post earrings and rings. Her outfit was finished with shimmering purple eyeshadow.

Lupita Nyong’o attends the ‘Ebony’ 100 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira attends the ‘Ebony’ 100 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

When it came to footwear, Nyong’o’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely Erlanger completed the star’s ensemble with a set of pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals in a coordinating hue, as she’s worn on previous red carpets over the years.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira speak onstage at the ‘Ebony’ 100 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

The Ebony Power 100, the annual awards ceremony for Ebony magazine, celebrated its 2022 event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles this year. The occasion, which honored the accomplishments of Black leaders in business, media, activism and more, was hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin and featured musical performances by Myles Frost and Tobe Nwigwe. This year’s honorees included Issa Rae, Spike Lee, Maurice Cooper and the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cast, with a star-studded guest list including Quinta Brunson, Janelle Monae, Garcelle Beauvais and Meagan Good.

PHOTOS: Discover Lupita Nyong’o’s shoe evolution over the years in the gallery.

