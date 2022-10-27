Lupita Nyong’o Glows in White Cutout Dress With Sea Shell Headband & Invisible Heels at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were out in full force at the film’s world premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the film, was a vision in white at the star-studded premiere. The Academy Award-winning actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a knotted one-shoulder dress by Balmain. The top of the garment included a risky cutout and continued throughout the center of the skirt. The gown also featured a modest train with a tapered hemline.

Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lupita Nyong’o attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To further elevate the moment, the “Us” star accessorized with a sea shell headband and a slew of diamond jewels from De Beers. For glam, Nyong’o went with a silver smokey eye and her signature matte red lip.

Unfortunately the angle of her dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if Nyong’o completed her look with height-defying platform heels, statement-making sandals or pointy printed pumps.

Lupita Nyong’o at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

