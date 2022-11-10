Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Boyer Goes Wild for Leopard Prints in Dramatic Dress With Luke in Boots at CMA Awards 2022

Luke Bryan complemented wife Caroline Boyer in classic style for the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

The couple arrived in sharp style on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. for the 56th annual ceremony, where Bryan wore a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie. Boyer, on the other hand, opted for a dramatic red carpet moment in a sweeping leopard print gown.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Boyer’s ensemble featured a gauzy texture, complete with a halter-neck silhouette attached to a flowing cape. The attire was complete with a crystal buckled leather belt, matching clutch and diamond stud earrings, as well as a gold and diamond bangle bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Boyer’s shoes weren’t visible. However, it’s likely she donned a coordinating set of pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals, given the popularity of both styles on the CMA’s red carpet.

Bryant, however, opted to slip on a shiny pair of black leather boots for the occasion, creating a modern take on black tie while streamlining his ensemble with a Western twist.

A closer look at Bryan’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

