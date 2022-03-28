Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night.

The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Variety

The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice covered in sparkling adornments and an intricate geometrical design, plus a see-through skirt that trailed behind her as she walked the carpet. The 25-year-old fashion and beauty influencer grounded her look with a pair of soaring silver metallic pumps by Jimmy Choo boasting a hefty platform sole and ankle-strap fastening.

Lori Harvey wore a shimmering embellished corset gown from designer Tony Ward’s spring 2022 couture collection. CREDIT: Variety

A closer look at Lori Harvey wearing silver metallic platform pumps featuring an ankle-strap fastening. CREDIT: Variety

Lori Harvey strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

